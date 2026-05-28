Patients relieved Blue Cross Blue Shield and Michigan Medicine agreed on new contract

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan customers are expressing relief that the insurer has a new in-network deal with Michigan Medicine.

Dexter resident Kathy Eisel recently underwent cancer surgery, and two of her children have complex medical needs. She says the nearby services from U-M Medical are vital for all their treatments.

Eisel says they’ve been experiencing a lot of stress not knowing if they’ll remain covered come July.

“I was supposed to contact Blue Cross Blue Shield to talk about continuation of care for my cancer treatments and for the genetic testing that I have.”

Eisel says she’s been having a very difficult time finding alternative locations for the treatments for her kids. She says none were located nearly as close as Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor.

Eisel says her children are also very happy they won’t have to change doctors.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

