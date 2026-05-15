Michigan Medicine nurses to hold informational picket on Sunday

University of Michigan registered nurses are holding an informational picket and march on Sunday. They are seeking a new contract with Michigan Medicine.

The nurses have been working without a contract since April 1st. Negotiations began last October.

They’re represented by The Michigan Nurses Association - University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council. President Kara Ayotte says they only seek a fair contract.

“We’re consistently recruiting. We’re not really retaining sometimes. So, one of the things that we’re also asking for is competitive wages and benefits, so, that way, nurses can work at Michigan Medicine for a long time to provide that high-quality specialty care that Michigan Medicine is known for because our members are the ones that provide that care.”

The union is also seeking safe nurse staffing and fair treatment for all. The rally begins Sunday at 10 AM at Fuller Park.

Michigan Medicine says its bargaining teams remain committed to continuing productive and collaborative negotiations.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

