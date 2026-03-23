Michigan Medicine - Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan still fighting over new contract

Michigan Medicine and Blue Cross Blue Shield are still at a stalemate over a new contract. Both sides continue to exchange accusations while hoping to reach a new deal by the July 1st deadline. WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert reports.

Outgoing interim University of Michigan President Domenico Grasso says Blue Cross should be working with them to provide the best care for their patients. Grasso says Michigan Medicine is not asking for a significant increase in reimbursements.



“Sadly, over the past several weeks, Blue Cross has repeatedly shared inaccuracies and untrue claims. Many of which are frightening patients.”



Grasso says Michigan Medicine is only asking for a continuation of their current contract. Any additional payments would be based on quantifiable performance outcomes. In a statement Blue Cross denies misrepresenting any facts. It says it needs a contract that reflects the affordability concerns of Michigan residents. About 300,000 patients could be affected.

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