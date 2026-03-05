© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to get School Closing Information

Blue Cross/Michigan Medicine dispute could affect 300,000 patients

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 5, 2026 at 4:02 PM EST
University of Michigan Medical Campus.
University of Michigan
/
umich.edu
University of Michigan Medical Campus.

A dispute between Michigan Medicine and Blue Cross Blue Shield could leave about 300,000 people looking for a new health care provider.

Unless a deal is reached, the Michigan Health System will leave the Blue Cross network July 1st.

Blue Cross says Michigan Medicine is demanding a 44% increase in reimbursements. Corporate Communications Vice President Andy Hetzel says that’s unreasonable.

“If we allow prices to go well beyond what is reasonable and affordable, people’s health insurance costs become highly pressured, more people drop health insurance and employers can’t provide it.”

The U-M Health System says Blue Cross wants to cut payments by 30%. Operations Executive Julie Ishak says that’s unsustainable.

“Our ask is to extend the current contract and give us the opportunity to earn more through quality access and lower cost of care.”

Negotiators will meet again next week. Both sides say they are hoping to strike a deal before the end of June.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News michigan medicineThe University of MichiganBlue Cross Blue Shieldhealth insurancehealth careinsurancehealth
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content