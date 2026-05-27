Michigan Medicine reaches deal with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

Michigan and Medicine and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan have announced a long-term contract agreement to continue in-network status.

The two organizations say they will continue to meet over the next few weeks to finalize details of the new agreement. They expect to have it all completed ahead of the June 30th renewal deadline.

Michigan Medicine Vice-Chair for External Relations Dr. Scott Flanders says they’re thrilled to have reached a deal to ensure Blue Cross subscribers can continue their care.

“We have 300,000 patients that were concerned about continuing access to Michigan Medicine, and we’re excited that we’ll be able to continue to provide care for all those patients.”

Patients covered by Blue Cross and rely on Michigan Medicine for treatments are expressing their relief. Many say they were having a hard time finding providers who could adequately replace U-M medical services.

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