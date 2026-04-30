AI shows promise in detecting hard-to-spot microvascular disease

Doctors at the University of Michigan may soon be able to diagnose a difficult to spot form of heart disease using AI.

Researchers at U-M have developed an AI model that uses common EKG tests to detect microvascular disease. That’s a blockage of the heart’s small blood vessels that increases the risk of heart attack.

U-M Cardiologist Dr. Venk Murthy led the research. He says AI could change the way the condition is diagnosed and managed.

“AI is changing medicine in amazing ways. I believe that technologies like this will change the way we manage patients on an everyday basis.”

Murthy says AI could identify diseases earlier and at lower cost to the patient. He says precautions will be taken in the event AI doesn't perform as well as expected in some patients. He says it will not replace doctors or medical professionals whom patients trust.

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