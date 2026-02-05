Dry January can lead to binge drinking and heart damage

Binge drinking after abstaining from alcohol during Dry January can lead to detrimental health impacts.

Around one in five American adults report binge drinking in the month before or after Dry January.

Stacy Willner is a cardiologist at the University of Michigan and the Frankel Cardiovascular Center. She says this type of alcohol consumption can cause immediate and long-term harm to your heart.

“It triggers something that we call holiday heart syndrome. And this is what happens when you drink, and it causes some electrical instability in the heart, resulting in abnormal heart rhythms, specifically coming from the top part of the heart.”

Even one episode of binge drinking is enough to cause one of these syndromes. Willner says longer-term effects of binge drinking increases the risk of multiple cardiovascular diseases, including high blood pressure, atrial fibrillation, stroke, heart failure or heart attack.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

