Trinity Health Ann Arbor performs Michigan's first implant of the world's smallest heart rhythm device

Trinity Health Ann Arbor has completed Michigan’s first implant of the smallest device for heart rhythm treatment.

The defibrillation lead is a thin wire just under 1.6 millimeters wide. It can deliver a life-saving shock to the heart if it suddenly stops or gentle pacing if it beats too slow or too fast.

Dr. Mohammad-Ali Jazayeri is director of Trinity Health’s Cardiac Device Clinic. He says it’s a great advancement in cardio care.

“One of the areas of constant improvement has been making these wires more and more durable and also making them more useful in terms of what additional features they may have. So, this advances the field in both directions.”

Jazayeri says the procedure is minimally invasive. The implant is guided through a vein into the right ventricle.

He says patients usually recover in a couple of weeks.

