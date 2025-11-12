Trinity Health Ann Arbor to expand emergency department

Trinity Health Ann Arbor is expanding and renovating its emergency department. The move will help meet the growing needs of Washtenaw County and the surrounding community.

The $60.5 million project will begin later this month. Along with renovating the existing space, a 13,000 square foot expansion will be added.

Alonzo Lewis is president of Trinity Health Ann Arbor. He says upgrading the emergency care facilities correlates with an increase in service demand.

“Our emergency department hasn’t really had a significant investment since 2002, so we’ve outgrown the space. The complexity and the acuity of our patients that are coming to us has certainly increased.”

Often, Trinity Emergency has to board patients in hallways and treat them in upright chairs. Lewis says that should end with the expansion.

The Level One Trauma Center will remain fully operational during construction.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

