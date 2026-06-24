U-M nurses' union rallying after going nearly three months without contract

The nurses’ union at the University of Michigan is planning to rally at Thursday’s Board of Regents meeting. Bargaining sessions between the two parties have gone on for nearly three months without an agreement.

Aaron McCormick is the Vice-President of the U-M Professional Nurses Council. He says the union’s bargaining team is seeking fairer attendance policies and better staffing as their main sticking points during sessions with Michigan Medicine officials.

He says Thursday’s rally is to let U-M regents know about the alleged punitive policies enacted against union nurses during negotiations.

“If there’s a conversation that could lead to discipline, we have a right to a union representative, and they are denying us those rights.”

McCormick says the union hopes to enter the bargaining session on June 29th with support from the Board of Regents.

Michigan Medicine shared the following statement to WEMU:

"University of Michigan Health remains committed to productive, collaborative, and good-faith negotiations with the University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council. We appreciate the dedication and professionalism demonstrated by both bargaining teams and remain focused on reaching an agreement that supports our nurses, strengthens our workforce, and ensures the highest quality care for the patients and communities we serve."

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