U-M cuts ribbon on Histotripsy Research Center

The University of Michigan cut the ribbon on its new Histotripsy Research Center on Thursday. It could bring great advancements to cancer treatment.

Histotripsy is a non-evasive surgery technology that uses sound waves. The process was invented on the Ann Arbor campus in 2002. It generates bubbles inside tumors that destroy it without incision or pain.

Dr. Zhen Xu discovered the process and is heading up the center. She hopes to mobilize researchers from across the country.

“To help and investigate histotripsy for all kinds of new diseases, so we can accelerate this translation process and to bring histotripsy to help as many patients as soon as possible.”

The center’s cancer program will focus on research.

A neuro program will work to advance treatment for brain diseases, and there will be an education program for future scientists, engineers and clinicians.

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