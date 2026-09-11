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U-M cuts ribbon on Histotripsy Research Center

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published September 11, 2026 at 5:40 AM EDT
University of Michigan officials and researchers cut the ribbon on the new Histotripsy Research Center.
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University of Michigan officials and researchers cut the ribbon on the new Histotripsy Research Center.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Inventor of the histotripsy process, Dr. Zhen Xu speaks at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Histotripsy Research Center.
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Inventor of the histotripsy process, Dr. Zhen Xu speaks at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Histotripsy Research Center.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
University of Michigan President Domenico Grasso speaks at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Histotripsy Research Center.
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University of Michigan President Domenico Grasso speaks at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Histotripsy Research Center.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Equipment inside the new Histotripsy Research Center.
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Equipment inside the new Histotripsy Research Center.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Equipment inside the new Histotripsy Research Center.
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Equipment inside the new Histotripsy Research Center.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Equipment inside the new Histotripsy Research Center.
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Equipment inside the new Histotripsy Research Center.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Researchers demonstrate the equipment inside the new Histotripsy Research Center.
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Researchers demonstrate the equipment inside the new Histotripsy Research Center.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Researchers demonstrate the equipment inside the new Histotripsy Research Center.
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Researchers demonstrate the equipment inside the new Histotripsy Research Center.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

The University of Michigan cut the ribbon on its new Histotripsy Research Center on Thursday. It could bring great advancements to cancer treatment.

Histotripsy is a non-evasive surgery technology that uses sound waves. The process was invented on the Ann Arbor campus in 2002. It generates bubbles inside tumors that destroy it without incision or pain.

Dr. Zhen Xu discovered the process and is heading up the center. She hopes to mobilize researchers from across the country.

“To help and investigate histotripsy for all kinds of new diseases, so we can accelerate this translation process and to bring histotripsy to help as many patients as soon as possible.”

The center’s cancer program will focus on research.

A neuro program will work to advance treatment for brain diseases, and there will be an education program for future scientists, engineers and clinicians.

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WEMU News Ann ArborThe University of Michiganmichigan medicineCancer ResearchCancerresearchhealtheducation
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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