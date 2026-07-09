Michigan Medicine and its nurses reach tentative contract agreement

Michigan Medicine has reached a tentative three-year contract with its nurses' union, the University of Michigan Professional Nurses Council. A strike authorization vote had been planned for next week.

The final agreement was hammered out early Thursday morning after a marathon bargaining session. The deal includes a pay increase of 13.25% over the three years. It also includes stronger workplace violence protections and improved staffing ratios.

Union bargaining team member Ted McTaggart says strong vocal support from other local unions helped close the deal.

“Without solidarity, this wouldn’t have been possible. I think solidarity is a very strong factor in moving our labor struggles forward. So, we’re very grateful for all the solidarity from other unions and from everyone.”

In a statement, University of Michigan Medicine Operations Executive Julie Ishak says the deal reflects their "commitment to patient safety and high-quality care."

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