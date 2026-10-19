Rep. Foreman prioritizes education, data center regulation in re-election bid

State Rep. Morgan Foreman is prioritizing education, affordability, and data center regulations as she seeks a second term in Michigan’s 33rd House District. Foreman, a Democrat, has represented District 33 since 2025. The district includes Ann Arbor, Saline and the townships of Bridgewater, Lodi, Pittsfield and Saline.

Foreman is a former special education paraprofessional in Ypsilanti Community Schools. She says Michigan has done “remarkable” work in funding education, but she wants to do more to address funding gaps if she’s re-elected.

“I think we need to really begin to look at our funding formula in the state, especially how things are based on property taxes. It gives some children and some communities just an unfair advantage because their tax base is not high.”

Foreman says she also wants to strengthen higher education in Michigan. She says the state needs to improve its recruiting efforts to drive up enrollment at smaller colleges and universities that are struggling.

As with many candidates in this year’s midterm elections, affordability is also a priority for Foreman. She says she’d like to see another minimum wage increase, as well as tax credits for people who are caregivers to family members.

Foreman also supports stronger regulations on data centers, like “The Barn” in Saline Township. Foreman says she was initially “cautiously optimistic” about “The Barn” but now stands with her community in opposition to it.

Foreman has sponsored a bill that would establish a statewide moratorium on data centers, as well as one that would prevent elected officials entering into non-disclosure agreements regarding data center projects.

“I just really feel like if a community doesn't want it, they don't want it. And federally and statewide, we need to do a data center bill of rights to make sure that our communities are protected from these large companies coming in.”

Foreman’s Republican opponent, Catherine Rogers, did not respond to requests for comment on this story. Rogers does not currently have an active campaign website.

This story is part of a series previewing major local races in the 2026 midterm elections. Click here for more of WEMU's local election coverage.

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