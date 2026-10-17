Race for Saline Mayor between incumbent Brian Marl and EMU Professor Michael McVey

Incumbent Brian Marl and Eastern Michigan University Education Professor Michael McVey are vying to become Saline’s mayor this November.

Brian Marl has been mayor of Saline since 2013. He says he would continue focusing on growing the city’s economy and downtown area if re-elected. He adds to plans to work with residents to preserve the Mill Pond and improve its water quality.

“I'm going to remain razor-focused on the issues that our residents care most about, like investing in infrastructure, bringing new jobs and amenities to the community and being a good steward of public resources.”

Michael McVey has served on the Saline Area Schools Board of Education for the past decade. He says, as mayor, he would have the city work more closely with local schools to strengthen Saline’s education. He adds that a major goal of his is to improve communication and support for city staff during council meetings.

“I want to make sure that our staff have the things they need in order to do the job, and I also want to make sure that we have a better protocol in place for when they give reports, that there's not going to be any gotcha moments at the city council meetings.”

Both candidates share plans to repair and improve the Saline Recreation Center.

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