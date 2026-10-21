New voter guide focuses on Michigan candidates' environmental stances

A new voter guide aims to help voters understand how the November midterm elections will affect environmental issues around the state and locally.

Planet Detroit’s 2026 voter guide offers a way to compare candidates’ positions on environmental issues, and how elected officials could affect energy costs, public health and climate policy across the state and locally.

Nina Ignaczak is editor and founder of Planet Detroit. She says the guide examines legislative records and campaign finance, and provides ballot-proposal explanations.

“We built this voter guide to help hone in on the environmental issues that we're often covering, things like utility rates and air quality issues and drinking water issues.”

The guide is framed with questions to candidates that help voters evaluate the issues that will affect them, rather than endorsing candidates.

This story is part of a series previewing major local races in the 2026 midterm elections. Click here for more of WEMU's local election coverage.

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