Ypsilanti to hold pre-Halloween and early voting event on Saturday

The city of Ypsilanti is kicking off early voting on Saturday with a Souls to the Polls and Trick or Treat event.

City Clerk Tracey Boudreau says they’ll be handing out candy and other giveaways for the kids, along with collecting ballots and registering Ypsilanti voters. She says they just want to give something to the people of Ypsilanti while promoting early voting.

“We don’t have a lot of money here in the city or a lot of money in my office. So we try to be creative in what we can do. We’re not solving world hunger, but we are certainly going to bring some happiness and some joy to the community.”

Boudreau says local groups will be on hand to talk about various services provided to area residents. Children will be able to cast their own votes on their favorite candy and characters, as well as enter a coloring contest.

The event will be held at the Ypsilanti Freighthouse, 100 Market Place in Ypsilanti, Saturday from 1- 3 p.m.

This story is part of a series previewing major local races in the 2026 midterm elections. Click here for more of WEMU's local election coverage.

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