U-M study shows 1 in 4 Detroit voters could be disenfranchised

The University of Michigan released a study showing that Detroit residents could face difficulties voting if new voter ID legislation passes.

The SAVE America Act and similar legislative proposals would require residents to show documented proof of citizenship to vote.

Mara Cecilia Ostfeld is the Research Director for U-M’s Center for Racial Justice. She says a study found that 1 in 4 Detroiters either don’t have access to or lack up-to-date citizenship documentation. She adds restricting voting rights because people may not have proper documentation creates disenfranchisement.

“These bureaucratic burdens aren't just making it so that ineligible people can't vote, they're making it so that many of our fellow citizens, our neighbors, are not able to participate in our democracy.”

Ostfeld says voting ID regulations will likely remain a contentious issue heading into the 2028 election.

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