Ann Arbor school board to welcome four new trustees

There will be many new faces on the Ann Arbor Board of Education come January. One incumbent and four newcomers won seats in this week’s election.

There were two school board elections on Tuesday in Ann Arbor. The only incumbent in the race was Rima Mohammad. She was among the top four candidates to win a full four-year term.

Becca Hogan led the way with the most votes. She was followed by Mohammad, Brandon Smith and Aaron Puno. Hogan says they are all ready to bring change to Ann Arbor Public Schools.

“We all have a vested interest in strong, fully funded and equitable public schools. Even if you don't currently have kids in the school, or you never will, strong public schools make for stronger communities. And that's what my campaign has really been about.”

There was a second race to fill the remaining term of Steven Norton. He’s serving on an interim basis, filling the seat of Don Wilkerson, who resigned earlier this year. Wilkerson ran to rejoin the board but was easily defeated by John Benson.

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