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State test scores show Ann Arbor Schools' achievement gap continues

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published September 17, 2026 at 4:20 PM EDT
The Ann Arbor School Board at its August 26, 2026 meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert
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89.1 WEMU
The Ann Arbor School Board at its August 26, 2026 meeting.

Students in the Ann Arbor Public Schools are, for the most part, performing better than their counterparts across the state, but a large achievement gap still remains.

The latest state numbers show the achievement gap for English learners, Black, Hispanic, economically disadvantaged, and disabled students continue.

School Board President Torchio Feaster says he finds it disturbing there hasn’t been any change in the gap in the years he’s been on the board. He says he hopes the new board can make it happen.

“As a Black boy in K- 8, I did not fully engage in the learning process until I had teachers who poured into me, who connected with me, or unless I had material that related to me that I could connect with.”

Feaster says he doesn’t mean that the district’s teachers aren’t doing the same thing now. He says the connections with teachers and materials moved him to succeed.

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WEMU News Ann ArborAnn Arbor Public SchoolsAnn Arbor Board of EducationTorchio Feastertest scoresracial equityEconomic Healthdisabilitieseducation
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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