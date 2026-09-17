State test scores show Ann Arbor Schools' achievement gap continues

Students in the Ann Arbor Public Schools are, for the most part, performing better than their counterparts across the state, but a large achievement gap still remains.

The latest state numbers show the achievement gap for English learners, Black, Hispanic, economically disadvantaged, and disabled students continue.

School Board President Torchio Feaster says he finds it disturbing there hasn’t been any change in the gap in the years he’s been on the board. He says he hopes the new board can make it happen.

“As a Black boy in K- 8, I did not fully engage in the learning process until I had teachers who poured into me, who connected with me, or unless I had material that related to me that I could connect with.”

Feaster says he doesn’t mean that the district’s teachers aren’t doing the same thing now. He says the connections with teachers and materials moved him to succeed.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

