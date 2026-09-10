Ann Arbor School Board approves new teachers' contract, troubles still remain

The Ann Arbor School Board has approved three collective bargaining contracts including the new deal with the teachers’ union.

The contract with the Ann Arbor Education Association only runs through the end of 2027. That means negotiations will reignite in the spring.

The new deal includes a retroactive 1.5% pay increase for the 2025-26 school year and another 1.5% for the current year.

School Board President Torchio Feaster says he’s glad they finally reached a deal.

“I don’t like how long it took. I know that we all worked hard to get here, and I’m glad that we reached a resolution that at least we can deal with for the next year. And hopefully, we’ll have better negotiations and go smoother after I’m gone. Good luck to you all.”

AAEA President Fred Klein says while he respects the contract agreement, there are still problems the district needs to deal with. He says many members still worry about issues like retaining educators who have been leaving in droves.

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