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New school year begins for most Washtenaw County students

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published August 31, 2026 at 7:52 AM EDT
Ann Arbor Pioneer High School.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor Pioneer High School.

Today marks the beginning of the new school year for most students in Washtenaw County. Districts are looking forward to returning to the classroom and meeting the challenges they’re facing.

One change for the new year is a new state mandate regarding cell phones and other personal electronic devices. Rules vary depending on district and grade level, but all ban their use during class time.

Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jazz Parks says she’s anticipating a great year.

“We are looking forward to being engaged with all of our community around some of the decisions that are coming forward that will impact the district, engaging with our staff and community and students and families, about strategic planning, and all of the things that we have that lie ahead in the district.”

Ann Arbor is also implementing Reduced Idling Zones at each school. It asks parents and others to turn off their engines when waiting to pick up their children. It’s to provide cleaner air for students and staff.

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WEMU News Ann ArborAnn Arbor Public SchoolsJazz Parkscell phone usecell phoneair qualityenvironmenteducationwashtenaw county
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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