New school year begins for most Washtenaw County students

Today marks the beginning of the new school year for most students in Washtenaw County. Districts are looking forward to returning to the classroom and meeting the challenges they’re facing.

One change for the new year is a new state mandate regarding cell phones and other personal electronic devices. Rules vary depending on district and grade level, but all ban their use during class time.

Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jazz Parks says she’s anticipating a great year.

“We are looking forward to being engaged with all of our community around some of the decisions that are coming forward that will impact the district, engaging with our staff and community and students and families, about strategic planning, and all of the things that we have that lie ahead in the district.”

Ann Arbor is also implementing Reduced Idling Zones at each school. It asks parents and others to turn off their engines when waiting to pick up their children. It’s to provide cleaner air for students and staff.

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