Ann Arbor Public Schools, teachers' union reach new tentative contract agreement

With less than a week to go ahead of the new school year, Ann Arbor Public Schools has reached a tentative contract with its teachers’ union.

Details of the agreement with the Ann Arbor Education Association will not be released until after votes by the rank and file and the school board. A previous agreement in April was nearly unanimously rejected by union members.

In a statement, Superintendent Jazz Parks said reaching the moment took "hard work, good faith, and shared commitments." She says they’re grateful to both negotiation teams for remaining engaged in the process and being invested in coming to a deal.

The teachers have been without a contract since the beginning of the year.

Negotiations have been heating at various times. Teachers and community members had addressed the school board on numerous occasions the past few months, demanding a fair contract.

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