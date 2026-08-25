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Ann Arbor Public Schools, teachers' union reach new tentative contract agreement

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published August 25, 2026 at 7:56 AM EDT
Signs for the protest outside the June 3, 2026 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert
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89.1 WEMU
Signs for the protest outside the June 3, 2026 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.

With less than a week to go ahead of the new school year, Ann Arbor Public Schools has reached a tentative contract with its teachers’ union.

Details of the agreement with the Ann Arbor Education Association will not be released until after votes by the rank and file and the school board. A previous agreement in April was nearly unanimously rejected by union members.

In a statement, Superintendent Jazz Parks said reaching the moment took "hard work, good faith, and shared commitments." She says they’re grateful to both negotiation teams for remaining engaged in the process and being invested in coming to a deal.

The teachers have been without a contract since the beginning of the year.

Negotiations have been heating at various times. Teachers and community members had addressed the school board on numerous occasions the past few months, demanding a fair contract.

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WEMU News Ann ArborAnn Arbor Public SchoolsAnn Arbor Education AssociationAnn Arbor Board of EducationJazz Parkslabor contractsunionback to schooleducation
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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