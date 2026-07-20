Ann Arbor teachers' union vote "no confidence" in trustees Schmidt and Baskett

For the first time, the Ann Arbor teachers' union has voted “no confidence” in school board members Susan Baskett and Susan Schmidt.

The Ann Arbor Education Association took the vote Sunday during a special meeting.

Union President Fred Klein says members did not make the move lightly. He says both trustees have been significant obstacles to much needed reforms.

“Members have said that, repeatedly, the trustees Schmidt and Baskett have demonstrated hostility toward AAEA members and, at times, even toward their fellow board members. And that pattern has made productive collaboration increasingly difficult.”

Both Baskett and Schmidt are up for reelection in November. As of Monday afternoon, neither appears to have filed with the deadline 4 PM Tuesday. UPDATE- Schmidt has officially announced she is NOT running for reelection.

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