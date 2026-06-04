© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ann Arbor teachers and their supporters rally for new contract

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published June 4, 2026 at 6:37 AM EDT
Signs for the protest outside the June 3, 2026 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.
1 of 16  — IMG_20260603_180934385_HDR.jpg
Signs for the protest outside the June 3, 2026 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Teachers and their allies gather outside the June 3, 2026 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.
2 of 16  — IMG_20260603_183803618_HDR.jpg
Teachers and their allies gather outside the June 3, 2026 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Signs for the protest outside the June 3, 2026 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.
3 of 16  — IMG_20260603_181813077_HDR.jpg
Signs for the protest outside the June 3, 2026 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Signs for the protest outside the June 3, 2026 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.
4 of 16  — IMG_20260603_181949530_HDR.jpg
Signs for the protest outside the June 3, 2026 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Signs for the protest outside the June 3, 2026 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.
5 of 16  — IMG_20260603_182008104_HDR.jpg
Signs for the protest outside the June 3, 2026 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Signs for the protest outside the June 3, 2026 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.
6 of 16  — IMG_20260603_182034725_BURST000_COVER.jpg
Signs for the protest outside the June 3, 2026 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Signs for the protest outside the June 3, 2026 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.
7 of 16  — IMG_20260603_182158118_HDR.jpg
Signs for the protest outside the June 3, 2026 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Signs for the protest outside the June 3, 2026 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.
8 of 16  — IMG_20260603_182237603_BURST000_COVER.jpg
Signs for the protest outside the June 3, 2026 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Signs for the protest outside the June 3, 2026 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.
9 of 16  — IMG_20260603_183652748.jpg
Signs for the protest outside the June 3, 2026 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Michigan Education Association Vice President Brett Smith addresses protestors outside the June 3, 2026 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.
10 of 16  — IMG_20260603_184614395_BURST000_COVER.jpg
Michigan Education Association Vice President Brett Smith addresses protestors outside the June 3, 2026 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Teachers and their allies gather inside the June 3, 2026 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.
11 of 16  — IMG_20260603_191444934_HDR.jpg
Teachers and their allies gather inside the June 3, 2026 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Signs for the protest inside the June 3, 2026 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.
12 of 16  — IMG_20260603_190942395_BURST000_COVER.jpg
Signs for the protest inside the June 3, 2026 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Signs for the protest inside the June 3, 2026 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.
13 of 16  — IMG_20260603_210644063_HDR.jpg
Signs for the protest inside the June 3, 2026 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Signs for the protest inside the June 3, 2026 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.
14 of 16  — IMG_20260603_211625150_HDR.jpg
Signs for the protest inside the June 3, 2026 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The Ann Arbor Board of Education listen to teachers and residents at the June 3, 2026 School Board meeting.
15 of 16  — IMG_20260603_204304571_HDR.jpg
The Ann Arbor Board of Education listen to teachers and residents at the June 3, 2026 School Board meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
AAEA President Fred Klein addresses the Ann Arbor Board of Education at its June 3, 2026 meeting.
16 of 16  — IMG_20260603_204258070_HDR.jpg
AAEA President Fred Klein addresses the Ann Arbor Board of Education at its June 3, 2026 meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

A large crowd packed the parking lot of the Ann Arbor Schools Administration Building on Wednesday. They were part of a rally demanding district teachers get a fair contract.

Teachers were joined by parents, students and union members demanding a fair contract. The last proposal was nearly unanimously rejected by members of the Ann Arbor Education Association.

Vice President of the Michigan Education Association, Brett Smith told the teachers all state educators are behind them.

“We have been monitoring this situation from Lansing for almost three years now, and nothing makes me more angry to hear that we have educators working without a contract.” (cheers fade)

Superintendent Jazz Parks says the district loves and respects all its teachers and employees.

Mediated negotiations between AAEA and the administration resume on June 15th.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborAnn Arbor Public SchoolsAnn Arbor Board of EducationAnn Arbor Education AssociationJazz ParksMichigan Education Associationeducationunionlabor contractsprotests
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content