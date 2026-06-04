Ann Arbor teachers and their supporters rally for new contract

A large crowd packed the parking lot of the Ann Arbor Schools Administration Building on Wednesday. They were part of a rally demanding district teachers get a fair contract.

Teachers were joined by parents, students and union members demanding a fair contract. The last proposal was nearly unanimously rejected by members of the Ann Arbor Education Association.

Vice President of the Michigan Education Association, Brett Smith told the teachers all state educators are behind them.

“We have been monitoring this situation from Lansing for almost three years now, and nothing makes me more angry to hear that we have educators working without a contract.” (cheers fade)

Superintendent Jazz Parks says the district loves and respects all its teachers and employees.

Mediated negotiations between AAEA and the administration resume on June 15th.

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