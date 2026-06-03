Ann Arbor teachers and supporters to hold rally ahead of Wednesday's school board meeting

A large group of Ann Arbor schoolteachers and supporters are holding a rally tonight ahead of the district’s school board meeting. The Ann Arbor Education Association has just entered its sixth month without a contract.

Union officials are hoping for over a thousand people to turn out at what will be the final board meeting of the current school year. Teachers say the district continues to make them pay the price for what they see as financial mismanagement.

AAEA President Fred Klein says they continue to ask the administration to plan ahead.

“Plan for the future of the Ann Arbor Public Schools, invest in your teachers and make us some promises that will force them to budget for our salaries and benefits, which they have neglected to do for far too long.”

Local labor leaders, elected officials, students and community partners are expected to speak at the rally and during the meeting. The most recent contract offer was rejected by a near-unanimous vote by union members.

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