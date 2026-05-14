AAPS survey shows district residents wants teachers to be compensated

A survey by Ann Arbor Public Schools shows a large portion of the community want teachers’ pay to be a priority in budget discussions.

The survey asked what the district should emphasize when looking for ways to bring long-term stability to the budget.

Nearly 61% who answered said teacher compensation was their top budget priority. Superintendent Jazz Parks says it was the dominant open-ended response.

“There was also broad support for land sales, some support for building sales, and school closures and consolidation was met with some opposition.”

Survey respondents also named small class sizes as an important factor in assuring quality education.

Teachers in Ann Arbor have been working without a contract since January. A tentative agreement was overwhelmingly rejected in April. New bargaining talks have yet to be scheduled.

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