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AAPS survey shows district residents wants teachers to be compensated

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published May 14, 2026 at 4:36 PM EDT
The Ann Arbor School Board at its May 13, 2026 meeting.
Ann Arbor Public Schools
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Zoom
The Ann Arbor School Board at its May 13, 2026 meeting.

A survey by Ann Arbor Public Schools shows a large portion of the community want teachers’ pay to be a priority in budget discussions.

The survey asked what the district should emphasize when looking for ways to bring long-term stability to the budget.

Nearly 61% who answered said teacher compensation was their top budget priority. Superintendent Jazz Parks says it was the dominant open-ended response.

“There was also broad support for land sales, some support for building sales, and school closures and consolidation was met with some opposition.”

Survey respondents also named small class sizes as an important factor in assuring quality education.

Teachers in Ann Arbor have been working without a contract since January. A tentative agreement was overwhelmingly rejected in April. New bargaining talks have yet to be scheduled.

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WEMU News Ann ArborAnn Arbor Public SchoolsJazz ParksAnn Arbor Education Associationlabor contractssurveyPublic Inputeducation
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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