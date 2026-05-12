Ann Arbor Public Schools' new CFO looking to make some changes in budget process

The Ann Arbor School Board is holding a study session on Wednesday to start the process for the next budget.

Two years ago, an accounting error left the district with a $25 million budget shortfall. It resulted in a rancorous spring and summer. Its aftereffects are still being felt.

New Chief Financial Officer Ante’ Britten says his goal is to make sure that never happens again. He says changes will have to be made.

“We don’t want to put our district or students at risk of being either taken over by the state or not having any kind of fiscal stability at all. So, we want to be risk avoidance, and that’s our goal as we’re starting the dive forward.”

Britten says it will be a data informed, student-centered approach. He says there will be a focus on student support outside of the classroom, including transportation, food, and custodial services, that all have an effect on education.

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