Ann Arbor teachers' union not the only ones looking for a new contract with the district

Ann Arbor teachers aren’t the only people in the school district working without a contract.

A large crowd last week rallied in support of the Ann Arbor Education Association. On hand were members of the unions representing paraprofessionals and office professionals. Like the teachers, both groups’ collective bargaining agreements expired at the end of December.

AAEA/Paraprofessionals President Claire Arthurs told the school board teaching assistants have been leaving in droves.

“I strongly urge this board to reconsider what the district can offer our unit. If one in eight students in AAPS qualifies for special education services, it is in the best interests of our schools and our students to take measures to retain the teaching assistants you have.”

Maya Field-Jacobs is President of the Office Professionals Union. She says their group has been treated as an afterthought, despite being the people who keep the district running.

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