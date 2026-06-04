Ann Arbor Board of Education names Steve Norton as newest trustee

Longtime Ann Arbor resident and co-founder of Michigan Parents for Schools Steve Norton has been appointed to the Ann Arbor School Board. He replaces Don Wilkerson, who resigned in April.

Norton was one of six final candidates trustees interviewed during Wednesday night’s meeting. He’s lived in Ann Arbor for 40 years and has spent many years involved in school finance and policy matters.

Norton says it’s the common responsibility of the community to ensure all children can learn.

“I believe the human connection between a child and their teacher is central to the process of learning, and I believe that this connection between student and teacher requires an ecosystem that fosters that relationship and provides both student and teacher with the help and resources they need.”

Norton will serve as trustee until the end of December. He says he does not intend to run for election this fall to fill out the remaining portion of Wilkerson’s term.

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