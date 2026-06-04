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Ann Arbor Board of Education names Steve Norton as newest trustee

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published June 4, 2026 at 4:01 PM EDT
Steve Norton is sworn in as the newest trustee on the Ann Arbor Board of Education on June 3, 2026.
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Steve Norton is sworn in as the newest trustee on the Ann Arbor Board of Education on June 3, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Newly appointed trustee Steve Norton addresses the Ann Arbor Board of Education on June 3, 2026.
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Newly appointed trustee Steve Norton addresses the Ann Arbor Board of Education on June 3, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

Longtime Ann Arbor resident and co-founder of Michigan Parents for Schools Steve Norton has been appointed to the Ann Arbor School Board. He replaces Don Wilkerson, who resigned in April.

Norton was one of six final candidates trustees interviewed during Wednesday night’s meeting. He’s lived in Ann Arbor for 40 years and has spent many years involved in school finance and policy matters.

Norton says it’s the common responsibility of the community to ensure all children can learn.

“I believe the human connection between a child and their teacher is central to the process of learning, and I believe that this connection between student and teacher requires an ecosystem that fosters that relationship and provides both student and teacher with the help and resources they need.”

Norton will serve as trustee until the end of December. He says he does not intend to run for election this fall to fill out the remaining portion of Wilkerson’s term.

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WEMU News Ann ArborAnn Arbor Public SchoolsAnn Arbor Board of EducationSteve NortonDon Wilkersoneducation
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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