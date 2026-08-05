Ann Arbor School District voters approve Sinking Millage renewal

Ann Arbor Public Schools voters have easily approved a renewal of the district’s Sinking Fund Millage. It passed by a nearly three to one margin.

The renewal is for ten years at just over 2.403 mills. The Sinking Fund is used for construction and school repairs along with other improvements. Without the millage general fund dollars that would have to be used for infrastructure. Superintendent Jazz Parks says she’s thankful the voters heard the message of the sinking fund’s importance.





“We are able to repair things like roofs and structural integrity in our buildings. So, lots of things that we’ll be able to continue to do to keep our schools operatingand safe and secure ways for our students and staff.”





Sinking Fund millages can not be used for teacher, administrator, or employee salaries. It’s expected to raise about $33.7 million the first year.

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