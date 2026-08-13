Ann Arbor School Board approves new student cell phone policy

The Ann Arbor School Board has approved a new policy for cell phone and personal electronic device use for students.

The regulations require elementary and middle school students to keep devices turned off and stored in backpacks or lockers. High school students can use them during non-classroom times and when teachers utilize them for educational purposes.

Superintendent Jazz Parks says the high school rules come out of group discussions about what was realistically enforceable.

“After working with them and then, in turn, working with the staff and students that they spoke with, the recommendation was for the instructional time policy for high school.”

Parks says the regulations will be reviewed in the future to see if changes are needed.

Recent state law prohibits the use of wireless communication devices during instruction time, but districts are allowed to expand the limitations.

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