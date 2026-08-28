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AAPS changes transgender student policy under pressure from U.S. Department of Education

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published August 28, 2026 at 5:37 AM EDT
Supporters of transgender and gender nonconforming students sit in protest at the August 26, 2026 Ann Arbor Board of Education meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Supporters of transgender and gender nonconforming students sit in protest at the August 26, 2026 Ann Arbor Board of Education meeting.

The Ann Arbor School Board has voted to change the district’s policy regarding transgender and gender nonconforming students. It comes after a threat from the U.S. Department of Education (DOE).

The DOE says the district’s policy violates the law by hiding gender identity information from parents. AAPS denies the allegation, but the district’s attorney, Richard Landau, says the feds wanted changes before Monday’s start of the school year.

“Failing to meet this deadline puts an estimated $15 million in annual federal funding, which supports special education, Title I, and USDA school lunch programs, at immediate risk and exposes us to potential Department of Justice civil litigation.”

The district says the amendment only clarifies the language and keeps student protections in place.

Trustee Rima Mohammad was the only “no” vote. She says there were other ways to address the accusations without singling out already targeted students.

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WEMU News Ann ArborAnn Arbor Board of EducationAnn Arbor Public SchoolsU.S. Department of EducationFederal Governmenttransgendergender identityLGBTQeducation
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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