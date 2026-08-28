AAPS changes transgender student policy under pressure from U.S. Department of Education

The Ann Arbor School Board has voted to change the district’s policy regarding transgender and gender nonconforming students. It comes after a threat from the U.S. Department of Education (DOE).

The DOE says the district’s policy violates the law by hiding gender identity information from parents. AAPS denies the allegation, but the district’s attorney, Richard Landau, says the feds wanted changes before Monday’s start of the school year.

“Failing to meet this deadline puts an estimated $15 million in annual federal funding, which supports special education, Title I, and USDA school lunch programs, at immediate risk and exposes us to potential Department of Justice civil litigation.”

The district says the amendment only clarifies the language and keeps student protections in place.

Trustee Rima Mohammad was the only “no” vote. She says there were other ways to address the accusations without singling out already targeted students.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

