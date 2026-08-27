Ann Arbor Public Schools looking to sell Earhart and Balas properties

The Ann Arbor School District is looking to make major cost reductions, including the immediate sale of the Earhart and Balas district properties.

Superintendent Jazz Parks told the school board on Wednesday that the sale of the properties is targeted to raise about $9.5 million in one-time revenue. They would then possibly acquire and renovate another building in the district to house all administrative departments.

Parks says they are looking for operational efficiencies across all the schools.

“From staffing to programming, so that we can still maintain our quality programs that we want all students to be able to have access and opportunity to engage in while maintaining our incredible staff as well.”

A longer-term proposal is to develop a school consolidation plan. The goal is to raise an additional $20 million from building sales.

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