SCOTUS upholds state trans athlete bans as U.S. Department of Education investigates Ann Arbor Public Schools

State laws barring transgender athletes from competing in girls’ school and college sports have been upheld in a 6-3 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The recent SCOTUS ruling comes at a time when the U.S. Department of Education is investigating Ann Arbor Public Schools for alleged Title IX violations for allowing trans athletes to compete and use the locker rooms matching their gender identity.

Michigan currently has no laws stopping trans athletes from participating in sports.

Jay Kaplan is an LGBTQ+ rights attorney at ACLU of Michigan. He says the ruling is disappointing and could encourage some lawmakers to continue pushing for restrictions against transgender people.

“There was some legislation that was introduced in the House that would strip the civil rights protections for transgender people out of our current Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act.”

Kaplan says AAPS already follows state law requiring waiver requests for trans athletes to be reviewed by athletic governing organizations. He adds the SCOTUS ruling doesn’t change Michigan’s strong laws protecting transgender people.

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