Dexter Township passes resolutions supporting minority community members

Dexter Township has passed resolutions supporting and protecting community members belonging to minority groups.

All board members voted to approve a resolution opposing immigration enforcement officers from using face coverings and entering any Dexter Township buildings.

Laura Sanders serves as a trustee for the township. She says immigrants living in surrounding areas being targeted by ICE has prompted the board to step up in support of the township’s own immigrant community. She adds Dexter Township is not a place where discrimination is acceptable.

“We need to treat all of our residents with respect and inclusion, and we want everyone to feel comfortable in Dexter Township.”

Sanders says the other resolution passed expresses the township’s commitment to protecting all LGBTQ+ residents.

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