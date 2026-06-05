Chelsea Pride March aims to foster belonging in the community

The City of Chelsea is partnering with Equality Chelsea to host a downtown parade for Pride Month.

Local LGBTQIA residents will be the focus of celebration during Saturday's Chelsea Pride March.

City Manager Elle Cole is one of the event's speakers. She says embracing diversity and inclusion helps break down barriers within the community. She adds it's important for local government to help ensure all residents feel safe and welcome.

“The future of any great town really depends on if a lot of people feel they can belong here as their full selves. And that’s where Chelsea is headed, and it’s so exciting to see the progress and what’s happening here.”

The march will begin downtown at 11 AM and conclude with a community picnic at Pierce Park at noon.

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