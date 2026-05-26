Chelsea looks to beautify its downtown area with art mural

The City of Chelsea is looking to beautify its downtown area with an art mural overlooking the Farmer’s Market.

The Chelsea Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is seeking artists who can depict the area’s history and culture on the Palmer Commons Building along South Main Street.

Doris Galvin is a member of the Chelsea Community Foundation and is working with the Chelsea DDA on this $12,000 project. She says other murals will likely follow the one planned for Palmer Commons as part of a bigger effort to foster the local art scene.

“The community has expressed interest in a lot of different individuals who have said we really want Chelsea to step up our arts and culture because we have this history of that.”

Galvin says after the artist application period closes on June 15th, the plan is for the mural to be installed before September 15th.

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