Chelsea affordable housing project runs into complications

An affordable housing project in Chelsea has encountered complications that will delay construction.

Manchester Crossing was planned as a 92-unit affordable apartment complex across from the Chelsea Community Fairgrounds.

Chelsea City Manager Elle Cole says the site is no longer viable for development because the ground there contains high levels of methane contamination. She says the city is now working with the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy to find an alternative location.

“They have a program where we can have potential sites tested, and we will know ahead of time whether or not a piece of property is viable for us to start planning a project on.”

Cole says the Manchester Crossing Project will resume once a suitable site has been selected. She says affordable housing remains a priority for the community.

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