Chelsea’s new city manager Elle Cole cites stability and trust among top priorities

Chelsea’s new city manager says increasing stability and trust are among her top priorities.

Out of a pool of several dozen candidates, Elle Cole was favored to be Chelsea’s new city manager. Her hiring becomes official this week and follows the departure of previous city manager Marty Colburn, who was placed on “administrative leave” last June.

Cole says she will focus on bringing stability, clarity and trust to her new role.

”I'm a community builder. I focus in on aligning people through shared purpose and goals, so that we can keep our eye on the strategy ahead and accomplish our goals in the fastest, most effective and efficient way possible”

Cole leaves her position as Saline’s deputy city manager to make the move to Chelsea. Her experience in city government made her a strong contender from the start.

