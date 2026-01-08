Chelsea community social worker pilot program sets goals for final year

The City of Chelsea is seeing early success with its community social worker pilot program. Goals are now in place for the program’s second and final year with hopes that it could be extended.

Community members in Chelsea came together to create a social worker position focused on addressing challenges in western Washtenaw County.

Emilee Fetters was selected last year to lead the two-year pilot program. She says one goal for the program’s second year is to work with community partners to reduce barriers to accessing emergency housing and shelter.

“Sometimes, I work and engage with individuals who do not have access to transportation--or reliable transportation--that can get them to resources. Individuals in rural communities are going to be navigating issues that are present in all communities in a different way.”

Fetters says she hopes the program is extended, so it can continue building a stronger support network for western Washtenaw County residents.

