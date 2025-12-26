Ypsilanti Meals on Wheels responds to requests for help with addition of new service route

Ypsilanti Meals on Wheels continues to experience high demand for help putting food on the table. That demand is reflected in the organization's decision to add an eighth service route.

As demand increases, Ypsilanti Meals on Wheels continues to provide meals and connections to homebound elderly, ill and disabled people.

The organization’s president, Barbara Niess-May, says while the roadmap is not always clear, their mission to be a resource for those in need continues. She says they couldn’t do it without the many volunteers and community members who continue to show up.

“We just hope that that will continue for the rest of the season and into 2026, because we don’t think it's going to get much easier for people.”

Ypsilanti Meals on Wheels Volunteers with Ypsilanti Meals on Wheels

Niess-May says the organization added a seventh route in 2025, but with increased demand, the Board of Directors recently approved the addition of an eighth route, which begins in January.

