Chelsea city manager search draws dozens of applicants

The search for Chelsea’s next city manager has attracted several dozen applicants.

Chelsea’s new mayor, Kate Henson, expects the search for a new city manager to be narrowed to a successful applicant by January.

Henson says a number of well-qualified people have applied for the position previously held by Martin Colburn. She says the council wants someone who interacts very well with staff and hits the ground running.

“We don't necessarily need somebody to come in and change everything. We'd like somebody to help lift and then, you know, where there are gaps or challenges, help in that area.”

Henson says the next city manager should be somebody who listens to and collaborates with staff in decisions, capitalizing on progress made in Chelsea.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org