Election Results: Chelsea Area Fire Authority millage passes

The Chelsea Area Fire Authority will have more money to work with over the next three years. Voters in the city of Chelsea and Sylvan, Lyndon, and Lima Townships have approved a .75-mill tax.

The tax levy is expected to generate about $983,000 in the first year of collection. Robert Arbini (Ar-bee-nee) is the Chief of the Chelsea Area Fire Authority.

He says the community support in Tuesday’s vote will help the authority address service delays due to the lack of staffing.

“We needed to try to figure out how to fill in the gaps. These six additional personnel will hopefully fill in the gaps.”

Arbini says the hiring process for the new fire suppression positions will begin during the summer of next year. It will bring the total number of staff on the team to 24.

