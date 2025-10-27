© 2025 WEMU
Chelsea park plan given a funding boost from the state

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published October 27, 2025 at 5:34 AM EDT
Rendering of Chelsea's new Main Street Park.
Main Street Park Alliance
The old Federal Screw Works in Chelsea, which was demolished to make way for Chelsea's new Main Street Park.
Main Street Park Alliance
The demolition phase of building Chelsea's new Main Street Park.
Main Street Park Alliance
The early construction phase of Chelsea's new Main Street Park.
Main Street Park Alliance
October 2025 construction phase of Chelsea's new Main Street Park
Main Street Park Alliance
October 2025 construction phase of Chelsea's new Main Street Park.
Main Street Park Alliance
The installation of the climbing wall at Chelsea's new Main Street Park.
Main Street Park Alliance
The construction crew of Chelsea's new Main Street Park.
Main Street Park Alliance

The volunteers working to turn the old Federal Screw Works in Chelsea into a city park are getting more help from the state.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s signature on this year’s Natural Resources Trust Fund finalized the funding. It’s just over $1 million that will be used to continue the remediation of what will be the Main Street Park.

It’s already 30% completed.

Joe Ziolkowski is leading the project as part of the Main Street Park Alliance. He says there’s been community-wide participation.

“The beauty of this park is that it’s not what the City Council wanted or what Main Street Park Alliance board members wanted. It’s really what the citizens of Chelsea said they wanted in a park.”

When completed, the park is expected to include amenities for all ages. It’s expected to be completed next year and officially handed over to the city in the summer.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
