Chelsea park plan given a funding boost from the state

The volunteers working to turn the old Federal Screw Works in Chelsea into a city park are getting more help from the state.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s signature on this year’s Natural Resources Trust Fund finalized the funding. It’s just over $1 million that will be used to continue the remediation of what will be the Main Street Park.

It’s already 30% completed.

Joe Ziolkowski is leading the project as part of the Main Street Park Alliance. He says there’s been community-wide participation.

“The beauty of this park is that it’s not what the City Council wanted or what Main Street Park Alliance board members wanted. It’s really what the citizens of Chelsea said they wanted in a park.”

When completed, the park is expected to include amenities for all ages. It’s expected to be completed next year and officially handed over to the city in the summer.

