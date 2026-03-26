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Chelsea and Sylvan Township residents lose fight to save trees in road project

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published March 26, 2026 at 5:51 AM EDT
Werkner Road residents coming together in front of an old-growth tree in the area.
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Werkner Road residents coming together in front of an old-growth tree in the area.
Nan Spike
View of old-growth trees along Werkner Road.
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View of old-growth trees along Werkner Road.
Nan Spike

The Washtenaw County Trial Court ruled in favor of the Washtenaw County Road Commission after several Sylvan Township and Chelsea residents sued them in an attempt to stop their road improvement project.
Residents on Werkner Road banded together to prevent the county road commission from clearing old-growth trees lining the road. Nan Spike was one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit against the road commission. She says she’s disappointed to lose the trail and that residents’ efforts aren’t enough to stop the commission from cutting down centuries-old trees.

“They’re irreplaceable and overall I feel that the Washtenaw County Road Commission could use some big changes.”

Mat MacDonell is the commission’s managing director. He says about 42 of 251 trees will be felled as part of the work to widen and repave Werkner Road.

Diagram of WCRC's Werkner Road tree removal plan.
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Diagram of WCRC's Werkner Road tree removal plan.
Washtenaw County Road Commission
Diagram of WCRC's Werkner Road tree removal plan.
2 of 4  — Werkner Road 2.PNG
Diagram of WCRC's Werkner Road tree removal plan.
Washtenaw County Road Commission
Diagram of WCRC's Werkner Road tree removal plan.
3 of 4  — Werkner Road 3.PNG
Diagram of WCRC's Werkner Road tree removal plan.
Washtenaw County Road Commission
Diagram of WCRC's Werkner Road tree removal plan.
4 of 4  — Werkner Road 4.PNG
Diagram of WCRC's Werkner Road tree removal plan.
Washtenaw County Road Commission

“We’re having to construct some ditches to manage the water.  It’s a very important critical role when we’re doing a major road improvement.”

The commission is starting its Werkner Road project over the next several weeks.

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WEMU News sylvan townshipChelseaWashtenaw County Road CommissionWashtenaw County Trial Courttreesconservationwildlife conservationlawsuit
Ana Longoria
Ana Longoria is a news reporter for WEMU.
See stories by Ana Longoria