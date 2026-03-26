Chelsea and Sylvan Township residents lose fight to save trees in road project

The Washtenaw County Trial Court ruled in favor of the Washtenaw County Road Commission after several Sylvan Township and Chelsea residents sued them in an attempt to stop their road improvement project.

Residents on Werkner Road banded together to prevent the county road commission from clearing old-growth trees lining the road. Nan Spike was one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit against the road commission. She says she’s disappointed to lose the trail and that residents’ efforts aren’t enough to stop the commission from cutting down centuries-old trees.

“They’re irreplaceable and overall I feel that the Washtenaw County Road Commission could use some big changes.”

Mat MacDonell is the commission’s managing director. He says about 42 of 251 trees will be felled as part of the work to widen and repave Werkner Road.

1 of 4 — Werkner Road 1.PNG Diagram of WCRC's Werkner Road tree removal plan. Washtenaw County Road Commission 2 of 4 — Werkner Road 2.PNG Diagram of WCRC's Werkner Road tree removal plan. Washtenaw County Road Commission 3 of 4 — Werkner Road 3.PNG Diagram of WCRC's Werkner Road tree removal plan. Washtenaw County Road Commission 4 of 4 — Werkner Road 4.PNG Diagram of WCRC's Werkner Road tree removal plan. Washtenaw County Road Commission

“We’re having to construct some ditches to manage the water. It’s a very important critical role when we’re doing a major road improvement.”

The commission is starting its Werkner Road project over the next several weeks.

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