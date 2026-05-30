Washtenaw County ushers in Pride Month celebrations

LGBTQIA residents and their allies are ushering in Pride Month celebrations and calls for support this June.

Joe Halsch is the executive director of the Jim Toy Center. He says this year’s unofficial Pride Month theme is “Power in Community.” He says that spirit has been reflected in people advocating for transgender residents’ access to healthcare and freedom to participate in sports.

“I’ve seen the community come together in a really impressive way that kind of harkens back to the days of marriage equality. To see everybody come together to support the trans part of the community, I think, really emphasizes what we’re all doing.”

Halsch says recognition should also be given to groups, such as Black Pride Ypsi, that are working to expand representation within the community.

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