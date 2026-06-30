Washtenaw County immigrant families may feel safer due to SCOTUS ruling upholding birthright citizenship

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled to uphold birthright citizenship granted through the 14th Amendment in a narrow 6-3 decision.

Washtenaw County is home to a growing immigrant community with many families raising children here.

Sam Erman is a law professor at the University of Michigan. He says the court's ruling rejects President Trump's attempt to limit birthright citizenship and reaffirms that children born in the United States remain citizens under the Constitution.

“It ensures that we don’t end up with a permanent underclass. Instead, we have a rule that, essentially, people who spend their whole lives here are members of our democracy, and they get a say. They get to govern and not just be governed.”

Erman says the ruling provides certainty for local immigrant families in the Ann Arbor area, though he expects future legal challenges over birthright citizenship.

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