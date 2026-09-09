National Education Association President visiting Washtenaw County

The President of the National Education Association is in Ann Arbor today for a Protect Michigan Schools rally ahead of tonight’s school board meeting.

Princess Moss just took over the NEA Presidency on September 1st after being elected to the position earlier this year. She’s an elementary school music teacher from rural Virginia. Previously, she was vice president of the organization.

Ann Arbor Education Association President Fred Klein says she’ll be meeting with members of the union’s bargaining and action teams ahead of the rally.

“So, we’re very honored to have her come here in Ann Arbor and to come and focus on us. It’s a tremendous honor, and we’re very happy about that!”

The school board meeting agenda includes votes on the new AAEA collective bargaining agreement teachers approved last week. There will also be contract votes with unions representing paraeducators and technical support employees.

National Education Association NEA President Princess Moss spends time with students.

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