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National Education Association President visiting Washtenaw County

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published September 9, 2026 at 6:47 AM EDT
NEA President Princess Moss.
National Education Association
NEA President Princess Moss.

The President of the National Education Association is in Ann Arbor today for a Protect Michigan Schools rally ahead of tonight’s school board meeting.

Princess Moss just took over the NEA Presidency on September 1st after being elected to the position earlier this year. She’s an elementary school music teacher from rural Virginia. Previously, she was vice president of the organization.

Ann Arbor Education Association President Fred Klein says she’ll be meeting with members of the union’s bargaining and action teams ahead of the rally.

“So, we’re very honored to have her come here in Ann Arbor and to come and focus on us. It’s a tremendous honor, and we’re very happy about that!”

The school board meeting agenda includes votes on the new AAEA collective bargaining agreement teachers approved last week. There will also be contract votes with unions representing paraeducators and technical support employees.

NEA President Princess Moss spends time with students.
National Education Association
NEA President Princess Moss spends time with students.

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WEMU News Ann ArborAnn Arbor Public SchoolsAnn Arbor Board of EducationAnn Arbor Education AssociationFred Kleinwashtenaw countyNational Education AssociationPrincess Mosslabor contractsunioneducation
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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