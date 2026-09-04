AAEA ratifies new contract

Members of the Ann Arbor Education Association have ratified their new collective bargaining deal with the school district.

AAEA President Fred Klein says the deal was approved by about a 58-42% margin. The details will not be released until after the school board takes its vote, which could happen at Wednesday’s meeting.

The length is shorter, expiring in December of 2027.

Klein says there is a pay increase, but not as much they were hoping for.

“The bargaining team’s goal is to bring back to membership what we feel is the best deal possible. It doesn’t mean it’s the best deal ever. It doesn’t mean it addresses everything we need to. But at that moment in time, it is the best that we can do.”

Superintendent Jazz Parks says the agreement balances support for educators with the district’s obligation to maintain financial stability and provide a high-quality education for its students.

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