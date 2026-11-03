Washtenaw County 2026 General Election Live Results

Tonight is Election Night, and WEMU is providing live results for all of the races in Washtenaw County. You can find the list of live results below.

This story is part of a series previewing major local races in the 2026 midterm elections. Click here for more of WEMU's local election coverage.

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